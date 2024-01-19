Sharon Stone reflects on pitching the idea about 'Barbie' to a Hollywood studio in 1990's

Photo: Sharon Stone drops a big revelation about ‘Barbie’

Sharon Stone lauded Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for making the flick Barbie a global hit.

According to the latest report of Variety Magazine, the 65-year-old actress originally pitched the same idea to a Hollywood studio in the 1990’s. Despite the initial approval from Barbie’s head, Sharon’s idea reportedly could not become a reality at that time.

Speaking of the incident, Sharon spilled the beans in the comment section of America Ferrara’s official Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The Bare Instinct alum penned, “I was laughed out if the studio when I came with the Barbie idea in the 90s with the support of the head of Barbie.”



Sharon then went on to heap praise for Barbie’s creators and wrote, “How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comment was the response to America’s post featuring her acceptance speech at the 29th Critics Choice Awards, which were held on Sunday.

For those unversed, in this award ceremony, The Ugly Betty alum was conferred the SeeHer Award for her exemplary performance in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie.