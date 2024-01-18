Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘happy' but still ‘seeing where it goes'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been publicly dating since September 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been publicly dating since September 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are “really happy” together as they continue to support each other at games and concerts.

Kelce and Swift began dating last year after the NFL star mentioned in his podcast New Heights that he’d tried to connect with the Love Story hitmaker. They made their relationship public in September, when Swift attended Kelce’s NFL game.

Dishing on the budding relationship, a source told People magazine: "They're having a lot of fun, but they're still seeing where it goes."

The 34-year-old Grammy winner opened up about her new romance in her interview with TIME magazine in December. She said: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

"The opposite of that is you have to go to the extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. We're just proud of each other," she reflected.

The Chiefs tight-end also previously spoke about his approach to their relationship, saying: "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life."