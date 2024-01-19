Meghan Markle is reportedly working on her own memoir her alleged pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book release

Meghan Markle’s alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift

Meghan Markle’s alleged upcoming autobiography is causing the war between the Sussexes and the Royal family to prolong, claimed a royal expert.



While it is still unconfirmed whether Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is indeed working on her memoir or if it is just a wild rumor, an expert has revealed that the book would fuel their fight.

According to OK! Magazine, Phil Dampier said, "We've had Finding Freedom, we've had Endgame, which were both written by Scobie, and we've also had Spare."

"Now he left quite a few chunks out of Spare, things that he could talk about. It might well be done by Meghan,” the expert added.

Dampier continued: “This is something that's been hanging over the royal family and is probably one of the main barriers to any kind of reconciliation.

"Because the King and William and Kate will just be worried that anything they say, any communications, any phone calls will end up in a new book.

“That is the big problem. They just don't trust him."