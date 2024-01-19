 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Meghan Markle's alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift

Meghan Markle is reportedly working on her own memoir her alleged pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book release

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 19, 2024

Meghan Markle’s alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift
Meghan Markle’s alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift

Meghan Markle’s alleged upcoming autobiography is causing the war between the Sussexes and the Royal family to prolong, claimed a royal expert.

While it is still unconfirmed whether Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is indeed working on her memoir or if it is just a wild rumor, an expert has revealed that the book would fuel their fight.

According to OK! Magazine, Phil Dampier said, "We've had Finding Freedom, we've had Endgame, which were both written by Scobie, and we've also had Spare."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle will tank her reputation if she publishes a memoir: Expert

"Now he left quite a few chunks out of Spare, things that he could talk about. It might well be done by Meghan,” the expert added.

Dampier continued: “This is something that's been hanging over the royal family and is probably one of the main barriers to any kind of reconciliation.

"Because the King and William and Kate will just be worried that anything they say, any communications, any phone calls will end up in a new book.

“That is the big problem. They just don't trust him."

Johnny Depp's career on upswing after infamous Amber Heard lawsuit
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after infamous Amber Heard lawsuit
Meghan Markle will tank her reputation if she publishes a memoir: Expert
Meghan Markle will tank her reputation if she publishes a memoir: Expert
Prince Harry has reached a ‘new low' even for himself video
Prince Harry has reached a ‘new low' even for himself
Why were King Charles, Kate Middleton's medical announcements made on the same day?
Why were King Charles, Kate Middleton's medical announcements made on the same day?
Prince Harry planning a sequel to ‘Spare' memoir for second take down? video
Prince Harry planning a sequel to ‘Spare' memoir for second take down?
Queen Elizabeth hated Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘whinging and moaning' video
Queen Elizabeth hated Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘whinging and moaning'
Truth behind Taylor Swift's association with 'Argylle' laid bare
Truth behind Taylor Swift's association with 'Argylle' laid bare
Prince Harry to become interim King in Charles, William and Kate's absence?
Prince Harry to become interim King in Charles, William and Kate's absence?
Kanye West receives a nod from Kim's daughter North
Kanye West receives a nod from Kim's daughter North
Queen Camilla shares key update on King Charles health after surgery
Queen Camilla shares key update on King Charles health after surgery
Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant? Expert dishes
Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant? Expert dishes
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter North flaunts her new diamond grills
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter North flaunts her new diamond grills