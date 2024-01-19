Prince Harry got 'hug' from Princess Anne to comfort Queen death

Prince Harry found solace in his aunt at the time of Queen Elizabeth II death

Prince Harry was solely comforted by Princess Anne at the time of Queen Elizabeth II demise.

The Duke of Sussex, who was allegedly alienated by the rest of the Royals, was approached by Princess Anne in a bid to offer him help.

Speaking about the encounter, royal author Robert Hardman in his book titled “Charles III: New King, New Court: The Inside Story,” reveals: “She was there when Prince Harry eventually arrived. She greeted him with a hug and escorted him up to the Queen's bedroom, where he was left to pay his respects to his late grandmother," the book stated.

"One of the King's first decisions was to ask Princess Anne to take charge of the house party now rapidly expanding at Balmoral Castle. The Princess Royal would prove indispensable over the next few days," he wrote.