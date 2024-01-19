 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Michael Jackson biopic taps actor for young MJ

Michael Jackson biopic makers found the actor to play his early days

A nine-year-old, Michael Jackson enthusiast, Juliano Krue Valdi has been selected to be cast in the King of Pop's biopic titled Michael for playing his younger version.

Announcing the cast, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures said Valdi playing Jackson “as he and his brothers rise to fame as the Jackson 5, the singing sensation behind such iconic hits as ‘I Want You Back,’ ‘ABC,’ and ‘I’ll Be There."

Responding to the breakthrough role, Juliano said, “This opportunity is really important to me because Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, and he is very special in my heart.“

Adding, "I’ve been dancing to his songs for five years now. He makes me feel really special and makes me feel good about myself. I love the energy of Michael Jackson.”

It is pertinent to mention here Juliano is popular for MJ-inspired style and outfit which has raked in close to 150,000 followers on social media.

Meanwhile, the biopic Michael is set to roll out globally on April 18th, 2025.

