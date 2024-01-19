Brooklyn Beckham hits back at criticism on changing careers

Brooklyn Beckham is shutting down critics of his career choices

Brooklyn Beckham is hitting back at social media trolls who poke fun at him for changing careers.

Brooklyn recently posted a video where he could be seen doing push ups With his younger brother Cruise Beckham. He captioned the video, “1001, 1002, 1003,” poking fun at his dad David Beckham who’d earlier posted a similar video.

“998, 999, 1000,” David had written in the caption.

Responding to Brooklyn’s cheeky caption in the comments, David wrote: “Looking good boys @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham,” followed by heart emojis.

However, in the comments, one user made fun of the aspiring chef for changing careers, to which he shot back: “Yes mate @yzy.yyz im now a personal trainer :).”

This comes as Brooklyn announced his pop-up takeaway in London where he’ll offer five dishes. Brooklyn is offering five of his favorite dishes, which will only be available on Uber Eats app on January 25 and 26 in London.

Giving an insight into the dishes, Brooklyn took to Instagram to share a video. He put his savory dishes on display while he explained what made them special.

"My nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since,” he said.

"I've always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking,” he continued.