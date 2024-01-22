 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made a sweet gesture towards Taylor Swift after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills

Travis Kelce gave a sweet shoutout to Taylor Swift after scoring a touchdown at his recent game.

Kansas City Chiefs went up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for the divisional round playoff game at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The 34 year-old singer attended the match to cheer on the tight end and was accompanied by her friends like Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne. She arrived at the stadium wearing a Gant Blank Canvas Project x Kilo Kish Bouclé Varsity Jacket with a red beanie.

In one of the videos shared by the team’s X account, Travis can be seen flashing Taylor’s signature heart sign towards the crowd after he successfully caught a wide open pass which gave his team the lead in the second quarter.

Cameras also photographed Taylor hugging her friends in the box after the NFL star scored his first touchdown in eight games.

Travis's gesture was shortly followed by a blowing kiss which he flew in the direction of the VIP suite where the Lover crooner was celebrating the win alongside Travis’s brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

