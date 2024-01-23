 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Oscar winning 'In the Heat of the Night' director Norman Jewis dead at 97

Acclaimed Director and Producer Norman Jewis has ‘peacefully’ passed away at 97, as reported by his publicist

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar winning "In the Heat of the Night" director Norman Jewis dead at 97 

Legendary filmmaker and 12 Oscars winner, Norman Jewison has died at the age of 97, and the news has been announced by his publicist Jeff Sanderson. 

The Canadian director has made spectacular contributions to the history of cinema, leaving a lasting impression with his classics such as In the Heat of the Night and Moonstruck.

Jewison’s death ends the era of introducing light entertainment in films tackling social issues. 

In his autobiography, Jewson mentioned racism and injustice as the main themes of his work, he wrote, "Every time a film deals with racism, many Americans feel uncomfortable. Yet it has to be confronted. We have to deal with prejudice and injustice, or we will never understand what is good and evil, right and wrong."

Throughout his impactful career, he earned three Academy Awards nominations, 46 Oscars nominations with 12 wins, and received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for his work.

Jewison’s work extended beyond direction as he was also the founding member of the Canadian Film Centre, an institution for training filmmakers. 

Today the film industry, his colleagues, and his fans mourned the loss of a visionary director and his legendary work.

