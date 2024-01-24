Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs

The reaction comes after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were not nominated for 'Barbie'

The Academy is currently facing severe backlash from Ryan Gosling and movie fans for not nominating Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for Barbie.

The reaction comes after the prestigious committee announced Oscar nominations on Tuesday which included the 43 year-old actor and America Ferrera in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively.

However, the original Barbie and the youngest female director to create a billion-dollar blockbuster were snubbed by the Academy.

In his statement to PEOPLE, Ryan said, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees." his statement continued.

Movie fans also took to their X accounts and expressed their fury with the nominations.

"Ryan gosling getting nominated and not Margot Robbie is the exact point made in Barbie," wrote one user.

Another netizen penned: "As wonderful as America Ferrera is in Barbie, her now iconic monologue being recognized but not Margot Robbie’s subtle mannerism of experiencing what it is to be human is baffling. She IS the movie."



