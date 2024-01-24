 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Samuel Moore

'Barbie' actress America Ferrera makes shock admission amid Oscars score

America Ferrera is among the eight Oscars nominees for Greta Gerwig's super-hit movie 'Barbie'

Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

America Ferrera, who recently earned a nomination in 2024’s Oscars, dished details about her very first Sundance Film Festival.

Speaking to People Magazine for their newest weekly issue, the 39-year-old actress disclosed that she attended the first Sundance Film Festival back in 2002.

Recounting the event, America told the outlet, “I was most starstruck by the snow.”

She went on to address that she had little knowledge of handling snowfall and said, “I didn't know how to behave. I stuck my bare hand in a pile of snow and immediately regretted it.”

The Barbie hitmaker then went on to address her big win at the 2002 festival. Speaking of this, America revealed that she bagged a jury prize for her breakout flick Real Women Have Curves. 

She also spilled the beans and told the outlet that she celebrated this feat “with a packed audience as they laughed and cried and applauded and then gave us a minutes-long standing ovation.”

The actress remarked before signing off, “That moment changed my entire world. I was getting to live out my wildest dreams. I'll never forget it.”

