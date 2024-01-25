Robert De Niro becomes teary-eyed as he dishes details about his journey as an elderly father of a toddler

Photo: Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession

Robert De Niro recently got candid about the “life changing” experience of becoming a father at age 79.

Lately, The Killers of the Flower Moon actor sat down for a conversation with AARP The Magazine for their February/March 2024 issue.

In this interview, Robert opened up about embracing fatherhood and regarded it as a “life-changing” experience.

Speaking of his baby daughter Gia, the American filmmaker said, “It feels great,” noting, "everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her.”

“It’s wondrous," the doting father added.

Robert De Niro even acknowledged that he tries to live every day like his last because he is uncertain about his future with Gia.

“When she gets older — who knows?” he remarked in an emotional tone.

“But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing ... " he confessed with teary eyes before moving on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Robert De Niro welcomed the now-nine-month-old daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen on 6th April 2023.