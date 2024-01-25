 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession

Robert De Niro becomes teary-eyed as he dishes details about his journey as an elderly father of a toddler

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Photo: Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Photo: Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession

Robert De Niro recently got candid about the “life changing” experience of becoming a father at age 79.

Lately, The Killers of the Flower Moon actor sat down for a conversation with AARP The Magazine for their February/March 2024 issue.

In this interview, Robert opened up about embracing fatherhood and regarded it as a “life-changing” experience.

Speaking of his baby daughter Gia, the American filmmaker said, “It feels great,” noting, "everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her.”

“It’s wondrous," the doting father added.

Robert De Niro even acknowledged that he tries to live every day like his last because he is uncertain about his future with Gia.

“When she gets older — who knows?” he remarked in an emotional tone.

“But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing ... " he confessed with teary eyes before moving on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Robert De Niro welcomed the now-nine-month-old daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen on 6th April 2023. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Taylor Swift's offensive deep fake images inspire MAJOR action by Swifties
Taylor Swift's offensive deep fake images inspire MAJOR action by Swifties
Sam Asghari still using Britney Spears name to secure invites to industry events
Sam Asghari still using Britney Spears name to secure invites to industry events
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance heating up privately: ‘They meet several times a week'
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance heating up privately: ‘They meet several times a week'
Jennifer Garner on her children's best trait: 'Funny is number one'
Jennifer Garner on her children's best trait: 'Funny is number one'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny haven't reconciled yet but have hung out few times
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny haven't reconciled yet but have hung out few times
Jennifer Garner confesses she 'built her own life'
Jennifer Garner confesses she 'built her own life'
THIS is why Kylie Jenner seemed ‘older' at Paris Fashion Week
THIS is why Kylie Jenner seemed ‘older' at Paris Fashion Week
Callum Turner reacts to Dua Lipa romance rumours
Callum Turner reacts to Dua Lipa romance rumours