Thursday, January 25, 2024
Sam Asghari still using Britney Spears name to secure invites to industry events

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari parted ways in August 2023 after 14-month marriage

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Sam Asghari still using Britney Spears name to secure invites to industry events

Sam Asghari is reportedly still using Britney Spears name to get himself invites to elite Hollywood events despite their divorce.

However, the popstar is not happy with Asghari’s behaviour as she feels his behaviour post their separation is “kind of pathetic.”

The aspiring actor was recently spotted at the Young Hollywood & the Breakout Stars of 2023 event in Los Angeles, and later got to opportunity to posed alongside Brad Pitt at a Beverly Hills gallery exhibition.

Speaking on the matter, a source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Spears “feels Sam is playing the ‘Mr. Britney Spears’ card for everything it’s worth,” adding, “and she finds it kind of pathetic.”

While they had signed a strict prenuptial agreement before getting married in June 2022, but now Asghari reportedly wants more money.

Sharing his side, the insider said referring to singer’s erratic behaviour that he “feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney.”

“The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed,” they added.

“Sam is going for everything under the sun,” the source said before concluding. 

