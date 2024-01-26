 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress

Harry Styles was reportedly 'shaken' after a disturbing stalker encounter amid Taylor Russel romance

Harry Styles has reportedly bagged a hidden admirer and that is no-one else but Hannah Waddingham’s daughter.

During her latest interview with BBC Radio 2, the Game of Thrones alum recalled an ‘adorable’ confession of her 8-year-old daughter Kitty.

Speaking to the broadcaster Michelle Vissage, the English actress recounted that her daughter’s biggest inspiration was Harry Styles.

She then shared that she was perfectly fine with being second in Kitty’s list of role models as well, because the 28-year-old singer possessed some ‘incredible’ looks.

"Although I'm bit gutted about getting second billing,” the 49-year-old professed.

“I mean nobody can be beat Harry Styles, he's ridiculously hot," she admitted.

Later in the interview, the actress also made a lighthearted comment about being a working mother and revealed that her daughter would want Hannah to "do all the things so we can do all our things too."

This comes after multiple reports related to Harry Styles’s alleged stalker surfaced on the internet. According to the report by The Sun, the singer “was really shaken up” after this stalker encounter. 

