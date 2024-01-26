 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours

Charlene, Princess of Monaco was born in 1978 in Bulawayo, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe)

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 26, 2024

Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours

Princess Charlene marks her 46th birthday after dealing with bizarre rumours of her divorce from Prince Albert.

In pictures shared on an Instagram account, Palais Princier de Monaco, the Princess of Monaco could be seen celebrating her big day with Albert and their two kids.

“This Thursday, January 25, H.A.S. Princess Charlène celebrated her birthday with family at the Condamine Market,” the caption of the picture read.

The celebration comes after she claimed that her and Albert’s divorce rumours are “exhausting” and “draining.”

Rumors about the state of the royal marriage have persisted over the years, with past controversies, including paternity suits and reports of separate residences.

In an interview with News 24, Charlene said there is “nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumours to be draining and exhausting.”

“I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split,” she added.

“At the end of the day these stories seem to be about clickbait and putting bread on someone’s table.”

Prince Albert also discussed the rumours in an interview with People Magazine, strongly condemning the false reports about the state of his marriage to Charlene.

"We're an easy target, easily hit, because we're in the public eye a lot,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital video
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors