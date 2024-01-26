King Harald had acceded the throne in 1991 at age 53 after the death of his father King Olav

King Harald rejects calls for his abdication

Norway’s King Harald has dismissed calls for his abdication saying he has no plans to step down like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.



The king rejected the rumours of his abdication when he was asked about the move during his recent outing.

The People magazine quoted the King, 86, as saying: “No, I don't really have it. I stand by what I have said all along. I have taken an oath to the Storting, and it lasts for life.”

King Harald had acceded the throne in 1991. He became monarch at age 53 upon the death of his father, King Olav.

The king’s mounting health issues and advanced age have led commentators to speculate about the possibility that he may follow in the footsteps of his 83-year-old distant cousin Margrethe.

After repeatedly insisting that she would never step down, Margrethe stunned Danes when she announced in her New Year´s Eve address that she would abdicate in favour of her eldest son Frederik.

Harald, who walks with crutches, has in recent years undergone heart surgery and been hospitalised for respiratory issues and infections.