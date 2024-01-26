 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Harald rejects calls for his abdication

King Harald had acceded the throne in 1991 at age 53 after the death of his father King Olav

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

King Harald rejects calls for his abdication
King Harald rejects calls for his abdication

Norway’s King Harald has dismissed calls for his abdication saying he has no plans to step down like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

The king rejected the rumours of his abdication when he was asked about the move during his recent outing.

The People magazine quoted the King, 86, as saying: “No, I don't really have it. I stand by what I have said all along. I have taken an oath to the Storting, and it lasts for life.”

King Harald had acceded the throne in 1991. He became monarch at age 53 upon the death of his father, King Olav.

The king’s mounting health issues and advanced age have led commentators to speculate about the possibility that he may follow in the footsteps of his 83-year-old distant cousin Margrethe.

After repeatedly insisting that she would never step down, Margrethe stunned Danes when she announced in her New Year´s Eve address that she would abdicate in favour of her eldest son Frederik.

Harald, who walks with crutches, has in recent years undergone heart surgery and been hospitalised for respiratory issues and infections.

King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment
King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment
Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details
Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details
King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment
King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact
Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact
Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'
Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'
Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip video
Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip