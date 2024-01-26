 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?

Hasan Minhaj reportedly was the front runner for 'The Daily Show' host instead of Jon Stewart

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 26, 2024

Jon Stewart was not first choice of The Daily Show?
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?

The Daily Show has a new host, and it's Jon Stewart. But if all things had been smooth, then his spot would reportedly fall to Hasan Minhaj.

Reports suggest the Netflix's Patriot Act star was nearly selected for the leading post; however, the critical The New Yorker report threw a spanner in the works.

Multiple insiders confided to The Hollywood Reporter that the 38-year-old was inches away from becoming the successor of previous host Trevor Noah by late summer.

But, at the time, the US magazine published an explosive article claiming Hasan had exaggerated and occasionally made up autobiographical details of his stand-up set. 

In reaction, the comedian called the story "needlessly misleading." However, the attitudes toward him tilted against him as he was seen as a liability, and the search for the host restarted.

Celebrating Jon's arrival, CEO Showtime Chris McCarthy said, "Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season."

