Morgan Wallen re-records his music after ex managers' release old music

Morgan Wallen is finding ways to hit back at ex managers who released his music against his wishes

Morgan Wallen has come up with his own method to hit back at his former managers’ plan to release his old unreleased songs against his wishes.

Wallen took to Instagram to make his fans aware of the ordeal and what he’s done to combat it.

"I’m writing y’all from a duck hunting trip because I want to fill you in on something happening tonight," Wallen began.

"Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret."

"Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation," he revealed. "We made 13 songs. Some were ok, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general & figuring it all out."

The 30-year-old country music hitmaker explained: “I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed 5 worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, “Spin You Around.”

“Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a “10th Anniversary” edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers,” added the The Voice alum.

The singer shared how he’d been trying to stop the release: “For months I’ve been exploring every avenue possible to acquire the rights to this old music & keep the quality of my catalog consistent with songs I choose to release & believe in.”

“It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists,” he remarked.

He then reminded fans that it’s not his music: “I want you to know this is NOT my new music & I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else. I cringe when I listen to these songs & I’m concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me.”

Wallen went on to share that as a way to combat this release, he re-recorded his hit Spin You Around which he released the same day.

He also shared that he’s donating $100k to the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program which represents young artists to help them get the best deals.