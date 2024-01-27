Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West filming her without make-up

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian reacts to North West recording her make-up less in social media posts

File Footage

Kim Kardashian made strong statements about North West, who is recording her without makeup.

The SKIMS founder has recently spoken to Bustle related to her eldest daughter, North West, who films her mother completely makeup less online.

Speaking to the outlet, Kim simply commented, "If you notice, all the TikToks are me without makeup.”

The mother of four also claimed it never concerned her if her 10-year-old daughter posted Kim bare faced on TikTok.

“North has to get everything approved by me. The TikTok is on my phone. So, it's like, all the pictures are taken on my phone,” the 43-year-old beauty mogul shared.

“It's not like anything's posted without my permission. I just think sometimes it's like, who cares?" she noted.

Later in the chat, the ex-wife of Kanye West also revealed, "So North loves doing TikToks and social media really early in the morning and sometimes really late at night and I have no makeup on.”

Continuing with the conversation, the star observed that she feels comfortable without makeup when North makes videos during 'odd' times.

Kim even mentioned, “And she's always like, 'Mom, come on, let's just do it.' And why not? What am I going to do, ruin the experience because I want to go get some makeup on?”

“It's kind of ridiculous," she concluded.