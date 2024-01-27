 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Harry Styles steps out with Taylor Russell after stalker gets charged

file footage

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 27, 2024

The singer was seen strolling the streets of London with the Lost in Space actress. The couple twinned in black outfits for their outing. Harry sported a black jacket with matching shorts. He kept it low-key with a dark blue baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Taylor, on the other hand, donned baggy jeans with a long black coat and a black hat. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and black bag.

The couple were previously seen early this month on a vacation with James Corden in Anguilla.

During his trip, the As It Was singer was stalked by Myra Carvalho. Per an insider, “Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he'd had a great break.”

“This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.”

Carvalho was charged on Tuesday for “harassment – which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress,” per The Sun.

