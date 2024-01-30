 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'taking charge' of finances amid 'nervousness' about Netflix deal

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Meghan Markle is said to be worried about her and Prince Harry’s finances as the couple could “lose everything.”

The Duchess of Sussex is “taking charge” of finances, after the couple lost their Spotify deal last year, with their Netflix deal coming to an end by 2025. Now, reports claim the manager of Archewell Productions has left the company for a better job.

"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, as well she should be, because they are spending it hand over fist and not bringing in what they'd expected,” a tipster told Closer Magazine.

“What makes it kind of daunting this time around through that they've blown through so much money so quickly and aren't in anything like the strong position they once were. Meghan's taking charge, but it could be too little too late," they added.

A source also told the magazine that the couple have only a year to "produce and impress Netflix enough to keep them on" and are "very nervous it won't happen."

The Sussexes are also said to be desperate for new income streams "because their expenses are out of control".

