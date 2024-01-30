 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's 'fixation' on rivaling Kate Middleton's royal status exposed

Meghan Markle made big demands to compete with Princess Kate's royal status

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Meghan Markle made big demands to compete with Princess Kates royal status
Meghan Markle made big demands to compete with Princess Kate's royal status

Meghan Markle reportedly made substantial demands to live in Windsor Castle as she wanted to be on par with Princess Kate.

Prince William and Princess Kate lived in apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, which was gifted to them by the queen before they tied the knot. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan lived in Nottingham cottage, which they revealed in their Netflix docuseries.

The cottage featured two bedrooms in contrast to William and Kate’s 20 room apartment which featured three kitchens, two nurseries and an elevator. The huge apartment is spread over four floors.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, tried her best to get a better apartment in the Windsor Castle, because she wanted “something of similar value” to Princess Kate’s apartment. She claimed Meghan’s “fixation” on switching apartments stemmed from competing with Princess Kate.

“Meghan Markle, after she married Prince Harry, approached the family and asked if they could have suites within Windsor Castle,” she claimed. “She wanted to share the same space with the Queen, and she was denied that space for multiple reasons.”

Meghan’s wish was, per Schofield, to “share space with the Queen,” but her requests were repeatedly denied due to public tours of Windsor Castle. 

