Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Shannen Doherty gets great breakthrough in cancer battle

Shannen Doherty says the new treatment is working well against breast cancer

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

For close to a decade, Shannen Doherty was fighting breast cancer on and off. Now, the actress revealed she has switched to a new treatment, which is working like a "miracle" for her.

In her Let's Be Clear podcast, she shared the positive news with the guest radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi.

"I'm not gonna say what it is. I'm on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch."

She continued, "And I just kinda was like, 'We're gonna keep going with this and see. And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier."

"That it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm gonna give her a break,' the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed.

"Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they're right in front of your face."

It comes after Shannen underwent several cancer-fighting treatments after it was discovered in 2015. However, the disease made its way back in 2019.

