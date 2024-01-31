 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family

King Charles could have prevented Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacks against the Royal family, Omid Scobie

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

File Footage 

King Charles could have easily prevented Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public attacks against the Royal family but the “stubborn” King refused to listen to them.

In his explosive book, Endgame, Meghan’s “mouth-piece,” Omid Scobie, shared that the monarch was responsible for turning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into “disrupters.”

He said that the California-based Royal couple, who exited the Royal family in 2020, wanted to be “heard” but King Charles refused to listen to their issues.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?

"His ineptitude surrounding the Harry and Meghan saga has effectively turned the couple into the disruptors they were feared to become in the first place,” he penned.

Scobie further added, “‘And so much of it could have been prevented,’ said a mutual family friend.”

"'For so long Harry had made it clear that he and Meghan simply wanted to be heard. That they wanted the opportunity to sit down and talk through the past, from both perspectives, and find a way to move forward. For Harry, it was about seeking accountability and, where appropriate, apologies,’ he continued.

"Stubborn as ever, it was the one thing Charles refused to give them—even if it meant risking damage to the Crown."

