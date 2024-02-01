Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘real deal': ‘They are a couple in love'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship was called 'fake' by some in the beginning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blossoming relationship has been criticized by some as a PR stunt, but one expert says otherwise.

The couple recently put on an emotional display when Travis and the Chiefs won the qualifying match for the Super Bowl. Following the win, the NFL star was seen walking up to Taylor, hugging her and saying “I love you so much, it’s not even funny.”

Their PDA filled celebration has convinced more people that their relationship is genuine. Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told The Mirror: "Don't get me wrong, I think being linked to Taylor Swift has done wonders for Travis’ brand, It’s increased his appeal outside of the NFL and turned him into a household name across the globe, which will obviously result in more commercial gigs, brand deals, and TV appearances, but I don't believe he's in it for that."

She then insisted: "I genuinely think they are a couple in love. I don't think he ever planned in his mind that he was going to become Taylor Swift's boyfriend and become a household name outside of the USA."

Noting the “emotion” in Taylor’s face, Lynn added: "When Taylor kissed Travis on the pitch after Kansas beat the Baltimore Ravens to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl, I believe it was very genuine.”

"She was proud of him,” Lynn noted, adding, “It was one of Travis’ biggest games and she was there with his mum and dad - it was a moment of excitement and joy.”

"I think that Travis and Taylor are the real deal,” she remarked.

Travis will next play in the Super Bowl on February 11. Fans around the globe are wondering if Taylor will be able to make it to the big game as she has a show in Japan on the 10th.