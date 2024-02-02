Jodie Foster pulls of double-duty, as an actress and as an executive producer, in the newest season of 'True Detective'

Photo: Jodie Foster establishes a sharp view about Hollywood: 'This is now'

Jodie Foster elaborated on the future of streaming amid True Detective's latest season release.

Recently, the American filmmaker, who has blessed Hollywood with many critically acclaimed projects, sat down for a confessional with ABS-CBN News.

In this chit-chat, the 61-year-old star got candid about her two roles, as a lead character, and as an executive producer, in the just-released season of the hit series, True Detective: Night Country.

When asked about her views on the global recognition that her newest project had garnered, Jodie expressed her utmost gratitude for the audience, who made True Detective a global hit.

The acting sensation started the chat off by saying, “It’s humbling, sometimes it makes you scared ‘cause you’re hoping that what you love will be relevant to other people.”

“That your truth can be recognized by other people with their truth as well, that’s what you hope for,” she also explained.

Then, Jodie touched on the dire need for steady technological evolution in Hollywood and called this inevitable evolution “the way for the future.”

“This is now. I think right now, the most exciting pieces of narrative or art form are on streaming,” she began.

The Beaver alum went on to address, “For me, that’s what I’m excited for awards show, is for streaming shows, best work it’s been done. I’m really proud to be part of that.”

“There was a big change in our industry,” she professed.

In conclusion, Jodie observed that industrial experts need to consider entertainment content that “it doesn’t matter to me what platform it’s on. The habits have changed,” before noting that she too had gone through a major habitual evolution for good.

“And I know that’s the way for the future,” she remarked in conclusion.