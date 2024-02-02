 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jodie Foster establishes a sharp view about Hollywood: 'This is now'

Jodie Foster pulls of double-duty, as an actress and as an executive producer, in the newest season of 'True Detective'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 02, 2024

Photo: Jodie Foster establishes a sharp view about Hollywood: This is now
Photo: Jodie Foster establishes a sharp view about Hollywood: 'This is now'

Jodie Foster elaborated on the future of streaming amid True Detective's latest season release. 

Recently, the American filmmaker, who has blessed Hollywood with many critically acclaimed projects, sat down for a confessional with ABS-CBN News

In this chit-chat, the 61-year-old star got candid about her two roles, as a lead character, and as an executive producer, in the just-released season of the hit series, True Detective: Night Country.

When asked about her views on the global recognition that her newest project had garnered, Jodie expressed her utmost gratitude for the audience, who made True Detective a global hit.

The acting sensation started the chat off by saying, “It’s humbling, sometimes it makes you scared ‘cause you’re hoping that what you love will be relevant to other people.”

“That your truth can be recognized by other people with their truth as well, that’s what you hope for,” she also explained.

Then, Jodie touched on the dire need for steady technological evolution in Hollywood and called this inevitable evolution “the way for the future.”

“This is now. I think right now, the most exciting pieces of narrative or art form are on streaming,” she began.

The Beaver alum went on to address, “For me, that’s what I’m excited for awards show, is for streaming shows, best work it’s been done. I’m really proud to be part of that.”

“There was a big change in our industry,” she professed.

In conclusion, Jodie observed that industrial experts need to consider entertainment content that “it doesn’t matter to me what platform it’s on. The habits have changed,” before noting that she too had gone through a major habitual evolution for good.

“And I know that’s the way for the future,” she remarked in conclusion. 

'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question
'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website
'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe
'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress
Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'
Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'
Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles video
Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges
'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood
'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood
Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'
Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'