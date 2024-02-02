Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new family dynamic with Travis Barker and baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new family dynamic with Travis Barker and baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is apparently spending all her time with husband Travis Barker and their first child together, Rocky Thirteen.

The couple welcomed Rocky in November 2023, after a difficult pregnancy that even saw Kourtney receive surgery to save the baby’s life. Travis flew back to their home, postponing some of Blink-182’s concerts in Europe to be with Kourtney during the emergency in September.

Since Kourtney is spending much less time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the family appears to be filling that void with her ex Scott Disick.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian refuses to 'leave' son Rocky alone

Relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror: "Kourtney has been preoccupied with her new relationship with Travis and has fully immersed herself in that part of her life. Her focus has shifted from the Kardashian family to building and nurturing her own relationship with Travis, his family and their new baby, Rocky."

Louella also noted that Scott’s increased involvement in her family isn’t likely the reason Kourtney is maintaining a distance.

She said: "If Kourtney doesn't want to spend as much time with her sisters, it's understandable that they invite Scott as he is the father of Kourtney's children and Kris, Khloe and Kim all think of him like family."

She continued: "Kourtney is good at setting boundaries with her family. If she didn't want Scott around, she would tell them.”

Louella also noted that the Poosh founder is likely staying away to enjoy her new family dynamic with Travis: "It's possible that Kourtney is simply enjoying the time spent with Travis and their new family dynamic and doesn't want to be dragged back into any Kardashian drama. As sisters, they have likely had their fair share of disagreements and conflicts, so it's natural for them to take some space from each other at times."