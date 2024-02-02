 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Samuel Moore

'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood

Issa Rae, who played the President Barbie in Greta Gerwig's hit movie, bashes 'uncreative' executives of the film industry

Samuel Moore

Friday, February 02, 2024

Photo: 'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood

Issa Rae, who is popular for her character in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, got candid about the harsh realities of Hollywood.

On Thursday, the multihyphenate appeared for a confessional with Time magazine in which she spoke openly about the senior executives of the industry. 

Blaming them for hindering the growth of newcomers, Issa declared, “I’ve never seen Hollywood this scared and clueless, and at the mercy of Wall Street,” before noting, “I’m sorry, but there aren’t a lot of smart executives anymore. And a lot of them have aged out and are holding on to their positions and refusing to let young blood get in.”

The American actress and writer also continued by saying, “Now these conglomerate leaders are also making the decisions about Hollywood.”

She even slammed the business-oriented class from the film industry by saying, “Y’all aren’t creative people. Stick to the money.”

“The people that are taking chances are on platforms like TikTok: That’s what’s getting the eyeballs of the youth. So you’re killing your own industry,” the 39-year-old star concluded. 

