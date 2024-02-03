Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew sparked rumours of remarrying after traditional Christmas Day service

Prince Andrew doesn’t need King Charles permission to remarry Sarah Ferguson?

Duke of York Prince Andrew no longer needs the permission of King Charles to marry, it has been claimed.



According to a report by GB News, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father does not need the permission of the monarch to marry as only the first six in line of succession do so.

Read More: Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him

The publication further claims King Charles endorsement is important to the Duke of York.

The fresh claims came amid rumours that Prince Andrew and Sarah will remarry.

It is also claimed that King Charles could give his blessing for Andrew to remarry Fergie.

Prince Andrew, the third child of late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is the eighth in the line of succession.

Sarah and Andrew sparked rumours of remarrying after they walked behind senior royals for the traditional Christmas Day service.

Later, a friend of Prince Andrew also told the Daily Beast the couple will get remarried “within a few years.”

Also Read: Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?

The insider had said: “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue.”