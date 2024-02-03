 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Andrew doesn't need King Charles permission to remarry Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew sparked rumours of remarrying after traditional Christmas Day service

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Prince Andrew doesn’t need King Charles permission to remarry Sarah Ferguson?
Prince Andrew doesn’t need King Charles permission to remarry Sarah Ferguson?

Duke of York Prince Andrew no longer needs the permission of King Charles to marry, it has been claimed.

According to a report by GB News, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father does not need the permission of the monarch to marry as only the first six in line of succession do so.

Read More: Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him

The publication further claims King Charles endorsement is important to the Duke of York.

The fresh claims came amid rumours that Prince Andrew and Sarah will remarry.

It is also claimed that King Charles could give his blessing for Andrew to remarry Fergie.

Prince Andrew, the third child of late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is the eighth in the line of succession.

Sarah and Andrew sparked rumours of remarrying after they walked behind senior royals for the traditional Christmas Day service.

Later, a friend of Prince Andrew also told the Daily Beast the couple will get remarried “within a few years.”

Also Read: Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?

The insider had said: “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue.”

Francia Raisa was ‘hesitant' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez: ‘It was scary'
Francia Raisa was ‘hesitant' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez: ‘It was scary'
Brad Pitt scores win in French winery case against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt scores win in French winery case against Angelina Jolie
Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him video
Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him
King Harald goes on leave days after rejecting calls for abdication
King Harald goes on leave days after rejecting calls for abdication
Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?
Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?
Royal fans receive exciting news related to Prince William, Kate Middleton video
Royal fans receive exciting news related to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery video
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge