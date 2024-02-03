Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him

Prince William prioritized looking after his, Kate Middleton’s kids amid her health scare

File Footage

Prince William will not resume Royal duties as long as his wife, Kate Middleton, needs him by her side, claimed a royal expert.



While Kate, the Princess of Wales, was recovering in hospital post “planned abdominal surgery,” William was looking after their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to statement released by Kensington Palace, Kate will not return to her duties until after Easter. However, William only took a temporary break to be there for his beloved wife.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton returns home to major surprise by George, Charlotte, Louis

Speaking on the matter, The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson said on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, "We still don't have a date for when William will return.”

“So, we're just in that situation where [the Princess of Wales] is at home, waiting for her to be settled, before we see William again,” he added.

"We know Kate won't be back till after Easter. But I think William, as a devoted father and husband, can just take as long as Kate needs him to be there and that's the message they're sending out to us."