Saturday, February 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly living a lifestyle that costs $20 million a year

Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior working Royals back in 2020; however, their current luxury lifestyle is giving the royal family headaches.

According to a royal expert, the Royal family is worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would do something to maintain their lifestyle that costs $20million a year.

They reportedly fear the California-based Royal couple might expose more of their Royals secrets to make themselves money amid reports they are struggling financially.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, royal expert Matt Wilkinson said, "They've got huge outgoings, security, mortgage, everything.”

“When I've spoken to people out there, they've said they are obsessed with security, [and] they don't want to live in a smaller house, they absolutely love the house.

"I think they had a $9million dollar mortgage when they took it out that they still had to pay, and [Harry’s] had his money from Spotify, he’s had his money from Netflix,” he added.

“There is a worry behind the walls of Buckingham Palace of what happens when the money runs out … [and whether] he will at some stage have to find more money from other outlets."

Speaking on the matter, Katie Nicholl, said, "I was speaking to someone in Montecito who said you can't live in Montecito the way they're living without it costing about $20million a year."

