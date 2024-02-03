 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya recount a sweet memory ahead of 'Dune 2' release

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet star in the sequel of sci-fi movie 'Dune', which is slated to be released on 1st March 2024

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Photo: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya recount a sweet memory ahead of Dune 2 release
Photo: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya recount a sweet memory ahead of 'Dune 2' release

Zendaya reportedly helped Timothée Chalamet during his early settlement in New York. 

On Thursday, the reported best friends, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet relived a sweet memory during their confessional at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As fans will know, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and Tom Holland’s girlfriend had a discussion with Jimmy about their upcoming flick Dune 2 along with their co-stars Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

During this conversation, the show host asked the quad if they were friends before meeting on the sets of Dune, whose part 2 is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Timothee took the lead by answering, "Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here."

He went on to recount a favour Zendaya did for him when he first moved to New York.

The Little Women alum revealed, "Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago."

Zendaya joined the chat to recall, "Well, the vibe was very teenage boy."

"And we just needed a few necessities — you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure," she added in conclusion.

For those unversed, the sci-fi film series Dune is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. 

