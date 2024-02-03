Dua Lipa receives a nod from John Cena

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa starred alongside John Cena for the new movie 'Argylle'

John Cena was reportedly delighted to star alongside Dua Lipa in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Matthew Vaugh’s Argylle.

The retired WWE wrestler has reportedly developed a penchant for acting as he is already planning for his new flick.

John Cena marked his presence on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday.

Spilling the beans on his plans for the new movie, John admitted that there was one person he certainly wanted to work with again.

John referred to the Houdini hitmaker and revealed to the show host, "Man, I would love to do like a buddy cop movie [with her]."

In attempt to manifest Dua and John’s on-screen pairing, Kimmel presented him with a movie poster for their hypothetical collaboration that flashed the words "Beautee and the Braun."

The poster also showed off the tagline, "You've Cena them together in Dua other movies."

"Well, I'll be back to promote that project, sir," John commented with a laugh.

Kimmel responded to this by disclosing, "The twist is, you're the beauty, she's the Braun."

However, John quickly contended that the audience would disagree to the concept that he just proposed.

"They can't see these baby blues like I can," the show host joked in conclusion.