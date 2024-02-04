Shannen Doherty has just taken a trip down memory lane to recall her memories of Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty talks 'very visceral' Luke Perry bond

Shannen Doherty has just gotten candid about the ‘very visceral’ reaction he always gets to Luke Perry, and the memories she has.

Shannen Doherty reminisced over the bond she shared with the late actor with Jason Priestley, during a Beverly Hills, 90210 panel at MegaCon Orlando on Saturday.

During that chat, the actress wiped away tears and said, “it was shocking” when Perry passed away.

Shannen even shared an on-screen romance with Perry and admitted, “I have a very visceral reaction whenever someone brings up Luke because as someone with cancer — and a really horrible cancer at stage 4”.

“I thought I would be the first to go. So when it was Luke, it really just sent me for a tailspin.”

Later on in the conversation she touched on their bond while filming a 90’s teen drama and admitted, “there were moments where we were not so close."

“But later we became extremely close,” she admitted. “So to lose him as our relationship was just sort of flourishing as friends, and our respect and admiration for each other was coming to its fullest potential … it was just very hard.”

