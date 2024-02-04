Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has surprised fans with a shocking video of his son choking on a piece of pasta

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino shares scary family video: Watch

American TV personality Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has just shocked the world with a video of his son choking.

He shared it all on Instagram, via a candid home video that overtook social media.

In it, the star and his wife were visibly attempting to perform the heimlich maneuver on their 2-year-old son who ended up choking on his favorite pasta.

He recalled the entire situation in an accompanying ring video that read, “It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi!!”



“I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life.”

Before concluding he also added, “I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon.”