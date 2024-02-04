Emily Blunt says sorry to Cillian Murphy for one 'Oppenheimer' scene

Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt apologises to her fellow Oppenheimer actor, Cillian Murphy, for slapping him in the movie for a scene that did not even add to the final cut.



In a chat with The Sun, the 40-year-old revealed she was directed to slap the Irish actor repeatedly for a scene.

She added she was reluctant to attack her co-star, but director Christopher Nolan and Cillian himself egged her on.

"Sorry about your cheekbone, Cillian. Poor Cillian. Chris went, 'Hit him.' And I was like, 'I don't know.' And Cillian was like, 'Do it, do it… Chris was like, 'He'll be fine… do it.'

She continued, "I slapped him, then I grabbed him, by the neck really, by the collar. I just saw over the course of, like, ten takes, that very famous cheekbone became even more prominent — and it's not even in the movie."

"He was an amazing scene partner. I love Cillian, Mr Ocean Eyes, so much," Emily gushed.

"He's a wonderful friend. He's captivating. He's mesmerising in this role. Everything was such a masterclass watching him."

In the meantime, Oppenheimer is up for 13 nominations in this year's Academy Awards on March 10.