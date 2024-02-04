Queen Camilla was also spotted with King Charles on Sunday morning

Queen Camilla marks World Cancer Day

Queen Camilla marked the World Cancer Day on Sunday, a global initiative aiming to raise awareness about cancer.



The palace shared Camilla’s photos on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Today is #WorldCancerDay - a global initiative aiming to raise awareness about cancer.

“Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen opened Maggies Centres Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at Royal Free Hospital.”

The royal family further said for over 28 years, Maggie’s has provided expert care and support, for free, in centres across the UK and online for everyone with cancer as well as their friends and families.

Inside the new centre, the Queen met the architectural team who have played a key role in designing the centre to be a safe and welcoming environment.

Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s provide a comforting space away from the hospital, allowing people to meet others who understand what they are going through, or just take a moment to gather their thoughts.

As President of Maggie’s, the Queen has now visited 17 Maggie’s centres throughout the UK.