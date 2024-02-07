Taylor Swift made history after winning Album of the Year for Midnights fourth time at Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift emerged as ‘social butterfly’ at Grammys 2024, radiated ‘extreme’ happiness

Taylor Swift mingled with celebrities at the 2024 Grammy Awards as she radiated extreme happiness at the prestigious event where she made history.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker turned into a “social butterfly” after keeping to herself at last year’s event, an insider told Life & Style.

The popstar was “buzzing around like a social butterfly,” they said, adding that she was “taking selfies with people in the crowd” and went out of her way to talk to Jelly Roll, Dua Lipa and Ice Spice.

the tipster went on to note that Swift was the “first person to stand up cheering” for Miley Cyrus, who won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Flowers.

Even though she was also nominated in the catergory, she “seemed just as happy that Miley won. She was jumping up and down with her hands in the air cheering,” the insider added.

Before concluding, they said, “Taylor seems extremely happy.”

Last night, Swift enthralled fans after she announced her upcoming album after winning her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Taking the stage to accept her trophy, Swift said, “OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.”

“I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.

“It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you!”