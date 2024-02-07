 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set

Director Edward Zwick made damning claims about Brad Pitt when they worked on 'Legends of the Fall'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set

Edward Zwick, the director of Legends of the Fall, revealed some damning claims about Brad Pitt when they filmed the 1994 epic.

Revealing the juicy parts in his memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood, the filmmaker claimed the Oscar winner almost walked away from his project.

After the first table read, the 60-year-old agent told the director he wanted to quit. 

"It fell to [producer] Marshall [Herskovitz] to talk Brad off the ledge," Edward penned in the book's extract, which will be published on 13 February.

He continued, "It was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion roiling inside Brad. He seems easygoing at first, but he can be volatile when riled, as I was to be reminded more than once as shooting began and we took each other's measure."

Tom Cruise was initially tapped for the Tristan Ludlow role but dropped out, leading Brad to replace him.

The Oscar-nominated director noted, "Sometimes, no matter how experienced or sensitive you are as a director, things just aren't working."

Edward alleged, "he would get edgy whenever he was about to shoot a scene that required him to display deep emotion."

In the film, Brad played one of the three sons of a father in early 20th-century Montana whose lives came in the crosshairs of war, love, and nature.

Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles? video
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles?
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage video
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims video
King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?
King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?
Joe Alwyn knows he's not ‘safe' as ex Taylor Swift announces new album
Joe Alwyn knows he's not ‘safe' as ex Taylor Swift announces new album
Kanye West makes shocking revelations
Kanye West makes shocking revelations
King Charles under great frustration as he's told to halt public engagements
King Charles under great frustration as he's told to halt public engagements