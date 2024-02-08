Diablo Cody gushes over Madonna after working with her on a biopic of her

Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'

Diablo Cody is attached to a biopic about Madonna as a screenwriter. However, the project was put on ice indefinitely. But, the writer was over the moon after working with the pop icon.



In a chat with People, the Jennifer's Body script writer gushed over the rockstar, "I'm obsessed with Madonna. I remain Madonna's No. 1 fan, and I still can't believe I got to spend a summer hanging out with Madonna."

Adding, "Who gets to do that? And especially an '80s baby, are you kidding me?"

Diablo described the Grammy winner, "Unlike a lot of celebrities where you see behind the mask and you're like, 'Oh, okay. They're just whatever.' Madonna is Madonna. She's a superstar. You want to talk about superhumans? That's one."

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old also opened up about the biopic project, first announced in 2022.

"I don't. And I feel bad because people keep asking me. They're like, 'Is it going to come out?' And I'm like, 'I don't know, but I want it to."