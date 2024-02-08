'A Quiet Place: Day One' stars John Krasinski with Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn joining the cast

'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer promises another survival thriller with John Krasinski

A Quiet Place: Day One finally released its trailer on Wednesday.

After depicting snippets of the first two parts, the teaser immediately takes the audience back to the first moments of terror when the aliens descended upon New York City, a hundred days after the first invasion.

Lupita Nyong'o stars as a woman engulfed in the terrible craziness of the invasion who is trying to flee for her life from both terrified people trying to live at all costs and ferocious monsters that hunt and track prey based only on sound.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

It also features a family, portrayed by John Krasinski and his off-screen spouse Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds, who are trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic area where the aliens are blind and use their enhanced sense of hearing to navigate their surroundings.

In May 2021, The Office alum, who made a brief appearance in the sequel, talked to ET about his wife's comeback to the franchise and said, "I mean, the truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with. To actually be there when she's doing what she's doing, I was just blown away and in awe.”