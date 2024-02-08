 
menu
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Miley Cyrus takes big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando

In her social media post after Grammys, Miley Cyrus referred to Maxx Morando as 'my love'

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Miley Cyrus takes big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus takes big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando appear to have made significant progress in their relationship.

The update comes after the 31-year-old singer won big at the Grammy Awards last week where she won her first and second Grammy for best pop solo performance and record of the year, both for her track Flowers.

She also gave a sweet shout out to Maxx and referred to him as “my love” in an Instagram post while thanking her mom Tish and sister Brandi for supporting her through her singing career.

Now, a source recently told PEOPLE, that Miley is living with the 25-year-old drummer and shares a home with him.

"She is very happy with him. Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx,” the insider claimed.

Hailing Maxx, they added, “He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

They were first linked in 2021 when Miley was hosting her NBC special, Miley’s New Year's Eve Party where they were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music.

King Charles faces a fresh setback after cancer diagnosis
King Charles faces a fresh setback after cancer diagnosis
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'desperate' to be on TV again
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'desperate' to be on TV again
King Charles' thoughts on taking the throne from Queen Elizabeth leaked
King Charles' thoughts on taking the throne from Queen Elizabeth leaked
Disney confirms 'Moana 2': Release date, plot & more
Disney confirms 'Moana 2': Release date, plot & more
Marvel actor gets into depression after intense backlash
Marvel actor gets into depression after intense backlash
Britney Spears invites trouble for Ben Affleck?
Britney Spears invites trouble for Ben Affleck?
Tish Cyrus reflects on the 'toll' her divorce took on her
Tish Cyrus reflects on the 'toll' her divorce took on her
Travis Kelce mom cannot afford to watch Super Bowl at box with Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce mom cannot afford to watch Super Bowl at box with Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift makes shocking confession about 'Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift makes shocking confession about 'Tortured Poets Department'
Zac Efron gets candid about the most 'awkward moment' ever
Zac Efron gets candid about the most 'awkward moment' ever
'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer promises another survival thriller with John Krasinski
'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer promises another survival thriller with John Krasinski
Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance
Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance