In her social media post after Grammys, Miley Cyrus referred to Maxx Morando as 'my love'

Miley Cyrus takes big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando appear to have made significant progress in their relationship.

The update comes after the 31-year-old singer won big at the Grammy Awards last week where she won her first and second Grammy for best pop solo performance and record of the year, both for her track Flowers.

She also gave a sweet shout out to Maxx and referred to him as “my love” in an Instagram post while thanking her mom Tish and sister Brandi for supporting her through her singing career.

Now, a source recently told PEOPLE, that Miley is living with the 25-year-old drummer and shares a home with him.

"She is very happy with him. Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx,” the insider claimed.

Hailing Maxx, they added, “He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

They were first linked in 2021 when Miley was hosting her NBC special, Miley’s New Year's Eve Party where they were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music.