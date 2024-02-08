Kumail Nanjiani reveals he sought counseling after the 'Eternals’ flopped

Marvel actor gets into depression after intense backlash

Kumail Nanjiani was part of Marvel’s top project Eternals. However, the superhero movie fared badly, leaving the actor in trauma and seeking counselling.



Speaking to Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the actor opened up about the film’s effect on him.

“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked,” referring to bulking up for a year for the role.

He continued, “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionist paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

However, he added, “Some **** has to change. So I started counseling.I still talk to my therapist about that. Emily says that I do have trauma from it."

"We actually just got dinner with somebody else from that movie, and we were like, ‘That was tough, wasn’t it?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that was really tough.’”

Giving insight into the studio expectations, Kumail revealed, “Marvel thought that movie was going to be really, really well reviewed, so they lifted the embargo early and put it in some fancy movie festivals, and they sent us on a big global tour to promote the movie right as the embargo lifted.”

Helmed by the Oscar winner filmmaker, the film boasted a star-studded cast.

Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and others.