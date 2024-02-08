Meghan Markle NOT going to set foot in UK to see cancer stricken King Charles

Meghan Markle has no plans to fly to UK to see her father-in-law King Charles despite cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle will not “set foot in UK” to see King Charles despite his potentially serious cancer diagnosis, a royal expert has claimed.



This comes after Prince Harry flew UK to see his cancer-stricken dad. After landing at London’s Heathrow Airport, he went to Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live.

According to reports, Harry had a 45-minute meeting with Charles. However, the Duke did not meet his brother, Prince William, or his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is recovery in Windsor following planned abdominal surgery.

Speaking on Harry short stay in UK, The Sun’s formal royal editor, Charlie Ray, told TalkTV, “I think this just emphasises and underlines how [deep] the rift is in the family. I don’t think this is the first sign of the door opening to reconciliation.”

He continued: “The fact that Harry has been there only for half an hour, it speaks volumes. He could have stayed around. Prince William, if he wanted, could have met Harry - maybe not today because he was working, but he hasn’t got any official public duties for the rest of the week.”

“He may have private duties, but he could have seen Harry and that again shows how deep the chasm is between the two brothers,” he added.

“I am not sure it is going to open any doors for future meetings of peace between Harry and the rest of the family. There is going to be no welcome at Adelaide Cottage for Prince Harry from The Waleses.”

Ray went on to say, “There is an awful lot going under the bridge and I know lots of families fall out over all sorts of things and sometimes there is a reconciliation and they put everything back, but we are way down that road now.”

Speaking of Meghan Markle’s expected visit to UK, he said, “I am also of the opinion that Meghan is unlikely or rarely ever going to set foot back in the UK again."