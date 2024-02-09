Jennifer Garner honors Mark Ruffalo at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

 
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Garner disclosed at the Walk of Fame ceremony that Mark Ruffalo almost walked off from their romcom

Mark Ruffalo received a wonderful tribute from Jennifer Garner at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old actor was presented with the honorary accolade where his 13 Going on 30 costar attended the event and made a heartfelt speech.

Jennifer and Mark shared a laugh as they performed a portion of the Thriller dance, a reference to a moment from their iconic romcom as she made her way to the podium

"I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Keira Knightley would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years," Jennifer said.

She disclosed, "I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance."

"To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says," Jennifer concluded, and added that "every time his name is called," Hollywood is indebted to his presence because it knows "the good and right thing has happened."

