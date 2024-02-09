Fans point out a blunder in Taylor Swift after she briefly fell during a performance

Swifties react to Taylor Swift's latest blunder

Taylor Swift is known for stellar performances, but recently, Swifties spotted a brief blunder during her rousing performance at the Eras Tour in Tokyo.



In the viral clip, the Carolina hitmaker was shaking her leg but lost her balance off a chair while performing energetically on track Vigilante ****.

However, the Anti-Hero songstress swiftly gets back into control, leading fans to praise her agility.

"I JUST KNOW ALL 34 YEARS OF HER LIFE FLASHED BEFORE HER EYES IN 0.13 SECONDS," one fan commented.

Another added, "The leg strength she's got that she saved herself from falling off is insane bc I would have been ass first on the ground."

"I would have not recovered the way she did," a third said.

Someone else commented, "Imagine if there was no chair."

On the other hand, some fans pointed out the difference between the choreography of the same song when Taylor performed in the US the previous year.

"Either miss girl changed the choreo or she forgot," one person said.

Another said, "I don't mean this in a mean way obviously, **** happens."