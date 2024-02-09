 
Friday, February 09, 2024
King Charles 'highly specialised' cancer treatment will 'smartly' cure illness

King Charles will receive state of the art treatment amid his cancer diagnosis, reveals a source.

His Majesty is expected to return to London for "highly specialised" hospital treatment days after the Buckingham Palace announced that he has developed a form on cancer.

A source tells Mirror.co.uk: "Cancer treatment has come on in leaps and bounds in past years and are smarter than was the case previously. The efficacy and side effects are therefore significantly improved."

This comes a week after Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis in a statement, noting: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

