Usher is set to become the first independent artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show

Usher spills the beans on his Super Bowl halftime show

Usher recently made a few revelations about his upcoming Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

The R&B singer, who is set to rock the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, teased what fans can expect from his anticipated set.

He said during a press conference, “There have been these fantasy lists that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last.”

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. And that was really the idea,” Usher added.

Additionally, the 45-year-old singer announced that he will be joined by some special guests and refused to disclose their identity.

“I have definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who I would have shared this moment with and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers,” he added.

Usher, who has previously collaborated with artists like Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jeezy, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber, also reiterated how he feels special with the opportunity as it makes him the first independent artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.