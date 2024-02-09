Dua Lipa changes perspective on dating

 
Dua Lipa has seemingly entered a whole new era of romance.

The Grammy-winner, who appears to be dating Callum Turner, has reportedly turned a new leaf of her life.

According to the findings of Mirror! Magazine, the 28-year-old songstress is not looking for casual dates anymore.

Dua revealed to the outlet, "I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered.”

She then went on to confess that after a long “string of bad dates” she is now looking for someone to share her growth with.

Speaking of her journey, Dua shared that her upcoming song was also inspired by this experience.

Spilling the beans about the aftermath of a ‘bad date’ night, she said, "The next morning, I arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over.'”

She added, “And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with.”

She remarked in conclusion, “You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in finding someone to grow with."

