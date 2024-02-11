Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced divorce in July 2023

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello make major progress in divorce case

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finally settled their divorce following a seven year marriage.

The update comes after six months when the Griselda star and the 47-year-old actor parted ways in July 2023.

In a statement to PEOPLE, they said: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Now, TMZ reports that the estranged couple had a prenuptial agreement in place before they got married.

According to new documents, they will each keep the assets they have amassed separately throughout the course of their marriage.

Moreover, the pair will not pay spousal support as both of them waived any right to alimony.

The reports come after Sofia revealed the reason behind her divorce with Joe in an interview with Spanish publication El País.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she disclosed.