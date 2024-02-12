 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles will see 'hardest' time during cancer for THIS reason

King Charles would suffer the hardest times amid cancer diagnosis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 12, 2024

King Charles will see hardest time during cancer for THIS reason
King Charles will see 'hardest' time during cancer for THIS reason

King Charles III would have to go through one of the hardest times in his life amid cancer diagnosis.

The workaholic 75-year-old monarch, is said to get agitated by 'boredom' amid his special treatment.

Palace insiders quip His Majesty could use this time to read through his "red boxes" of paperwork.

 A friend, however, said: "Boredom will be one of the hardest things for him."

This comes weeks after the King personally thanked his well wishers amid cancer diagnosis.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali 'tense relationship' comes to light
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali 'tense relationship' comes to light