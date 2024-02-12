King Charles will see 'hardest' time during cancer for THIS reason

King Charles would suffer the hardest times amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles III would have to go through one of the hardest times in his life amid cancer diagnosis.

The workaholic 75-year-old monarch, is said to get agitated by 'boredom' amid his special treatment.

Palace insiders quip His Majesty could use this time to read through his "red boxes" of paperwork.

A friend, however, said: "Boredom will be one of the hardest things for him."



This comes weeks after the King personally thanked his well wishers amid cancer diagnosis.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”